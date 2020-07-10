NAPOLEON — Henry County’s courthouse repairs may be moving forward again.
County commissioners discussed the topic during a busy regular session Thursday morning.
Commissioners also discussed this year’s truncated county fair and announced a grant program for businesses to cover coronavirus-related expenses (see related story).
The courthouse project was moving along earlier this year before the coronavirus situation hit, causing county commissioners to draw back on repair plans due to concerns about reduced tax revenues. The project included fixing up “Lady Justice,” the statue that sits atop the courthouse.
However, during Thursday’s meeting, commissioners discussed the project with Andrew Carnahan, vice president and operations manager of W.R. Myers Co., indicating their desire to move forward again. The reason is the county’s finances may have stabilized and weathered the coronavirus situation better than first thought.
Commissioner Glenn Miller noted that property tax collections appear to match last year’s, while the county sales tax — which provides a share of general fund revenue — is doing better than anticipated and the carry-over from last year was strong. But he said officials first want to consult with Henry County Auditor Kevin Garringer to obtain more details on county finances.
“I think consensus is that we need to go ahead with this as emergency repairs to the courthouse,” said Miller, adding that commissioners have an “assurance” that Lady Justice won’t come down, but he cautioned that this is not necessarily the best way to plan. He said as “more information has come to us we need to go ahead and get these repairs done. We could have an issue with high enough wind conditions for the health, safety and welfare of some people, as well as our structures.”
The estimated cost of repairs is $332,000.
A decision to move forward may be decided at commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, according to Miller.
Some of the exterior and interior repairs have to do with moisture, he noted, while Carnahan also explained drainage problems on the outside of the building, and potential solutions.
Also Thursday, commissioners discussed the county’s junior fair with OSU Extension Office 4-H educator Laura Rohlf. This will be the main feature of Henry County’s truncated fair, scheduled for Aug. 13-17 at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Napoleon.
The event will begin with the selection of a king and queen, according to Rohlf. Two shows each day will follow on successive days, she noted.
Arrangements also have been made available for the junior fair livestock sale, she indicated.
“The (Henry County) health department was very helpful in making this a go, so we’re appreciative of that,” said Rohlf.
Camping will be available for junior fair family exhibitors only on Huddle Road, due south of the fairgrounds, she told commissioners Thursday.
Rohlf also noted the accomplishments of several Henry County 4-H members, past and present, during her meeting with commissioners.
They include Adrianna Meyer, who won a statewide goat project competition; and Tia Elkington, who won a statewide shooting contest. Rohlf said they would have qualified for the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Ga., but this won’t be held this year (due to the coronavirus situation).
Additionally, she explained that Nathan Grine of Liberty Center, a University of Maryland student seeking his master’s degree, has been named to the national 4-H Alumni Board for a three-year term.
“Pretty impressive young man to begin with, but to be selected out of a pretty large pool of candidates — that’s pretty awesome,” said Rohlf.
She told commissioners that the cancellation of 4-H camp this year was a “hard hit.”
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• commissioners awarded a $551,655.75 contract to Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, for widening three sections of road — Ridgeville Township Road 21, between roads U and V; Damascus Township Road 5A, between U.S. 6 and County Road N; and Henry County Road B, between roads 19 and 17A.
• received an update from Garth Ruff, Henry County’s OSU Extension Office educator. He told commissioners that Henry County had its best planting season “since I’ve been here in Henry County.” He also told commissioners that poison hemlock has been prevalent this year.
• discussed hospital bonds with Aleta Bonini, a Toledo attorney.
