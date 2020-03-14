Henry County Walter honorees

The 31st annual Franklin B. Walter Scholarship program was held recently, recognizing student scholarship recipients and honored teachers. The event was hosted by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, Archbold. One senior from each county in Ohio received this annual honor. Recognized from Henry County were, in front, from left: scholarship winners Olivia Weaver (Napoleon), Hannah Meyer (Patrick Henry, county winner), Raena Willett (Holgate) and Angelina Bowman (Four County Career Center). And in back, from left, honored teachers Andrew Lesick (Napoleon), Carolyn Hartman (Patrick Henry), Caroline Grim (Holgate) and Tina Short (Four County Career Center). Not pictured are Connor Keller (honored student, Liberty Center); and Ryan Miller (honored teacher, Liberty Center).

