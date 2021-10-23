NAPOLEON — Henry County voters are helping decide nine levies — including two countywide — and five contested political races this fall.

Damascus Township voters have some substantial choices to make with a new request for taxation on the ballot as well as a contested township trustee race.

The levy proposal is an additional 1.5-mill property tax levy for fire and rescue service provided by the Damascus Township-McClure Fire Department. If approved, the levy would be continuing, meaning it would not require the township to return to voters to maintain the tax.

Damascus Township voters — centered in and around McClure — will decide from among six candidates (Ryan Arno, Terence Green, Keith Johnson, Joshua Rettig, Kyle Sworden and David Weilnau) — for the two open township trustee seats. Incumbents Greg Smith and Victor Johnson are not seeking re-election.

Among the nine tax levies are on the ballot in Henry County are two countywide renewals — a 1.2-mill, five-year renewal for the county’s health department and the Four County ADAMhs Board’s 0.7-mill, five-year levy.

Headquartered on Ohio 66 in Henry County, just south of Archbold, the agency provides mental health and drug/alcohol addiction services in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.

The levy was first approved in 1982 and last received renewal in November 2016 with 66% support among voters in the four counties. It generates about $1.85 million annually.

Napoleon voters have nothing to decide for their city council race this fall as four candidates (Joseph Bialorucki, David Cordes, Kenneth Haase, Lori Siclair) are unopposed. Bialorucki, Haase and Siclair are incumbents while Jeff Comadoll is not seeking re-election.

The four unopposed winners will join Daniel Baer, Ross Durham and Molly Knepley at council’s table in January. Their seats are on the ballot in November 2023.

Elsewhere, voters in the Holgate and Liberty Center school districts are deciding contested board of education races while those in Deshler have a contested council race and two renewal levies (see related story).

Incumbents Darlene Hoffman and Liza Gerken-Schuller are candidates for the five-member Holgate board along with Joseph Pennington.

The winners on Nov. 2 will join Bryan Post and Greg Thomas whose seats are on the ballot in November 2023 along with another that is vacant, but is expected to be filled soon.

Incumbents Neal Carter, John Weaver and Andrea Zacharias are seeking re-election to the Liberty Center board, and are joined in their quest for four-year terms by Clark Myles.

Liberty Center’s other two board seats are held by Todd Spangler and John Weaver, and are on the ballot in November 2023.

Only two of the county’s 13 township trustee races (Damascus and Marion) are contested.

The list of Henry County issues and candidates:

Boards of Education

Northwest Ohio

Educational Service Center

(elect one)

Brian Baker

Archbold Local

(elect three)

Karen Beck (inc.)

Skeat Hug

Holgate Local

(elect two)

Darlene Hoffman (inc.)

Liza Gerken-Schuller (inc.)

Joseph Pennington

Liberty Center Local

(elect three)

Neal Carter (inc.)

Clark Myles

John Weaver (inc.)

Andrea Zacharias (inc.)

Napoleon Area

(elect three)

Marcia Bruns (inc.)

Ty Otto (inc.)

Ryan Crandall

Patrick Henry Local

(elect three)

Eric Bostelman (inc.)

Michael Knueven (inc.)

Thomas Taylor

Municipal offices

Napoleon

Council

(elect four)

Joseph Bialorucki (inc.)

David Cordes

Lori Siclair (inc.)

Kenneth Haase (inc.)

Deshler

Council

(elect four)

Kolby Seemann

Clint Smith

James Suber (inc.)

Karen Weber

Michael Woods (inc.)

Board of public affairs

(elect one)

Mark Feehan (inc.)

Florida

Council

(elect four)

No candidates

Hamler

Council

(elect four)

Heidi Pinkham (apptd. inc.)

Candace Starkey (inc.)

Board of public affairs

(elect one)

Brian Keith (inc.)

Holgate

Council

(elect four)

Chris Healy

Brenda Kimmich (inc.)

Michael Medina (write-in)

Liberty Center

Council

(elect four)

No candidates

Malinta

Council

(elect four)

Melanie Anderson

Deena Arreguin (inc.)

Emilio Medina

McClure

Council

(elect four)

Andrew Borck

George Miller (inc.)

Maribel Perry

New Bavaria

Council

(elect four)

Jacqueline Aelker (apptd. inc.)

Jack Ward (apptd. inc.)

Township offices

(elect two trustees)

Bartlow

William Jackson (inc.)

Dennis Panning (inc.)

Damascus

Ryan Arno

Terence Green

Keith Johnson

Joshua Rettig

Kyle Sworden

David Weilnau

Flatrock

Thomas Bortz (inc.)

Nicholas Franz (inc.)

Freedom

Jeffrey Buchhop (inc.)

Alan Damman (inc.)

Harrison

John Babcock (inc.)

Vernon Oberhaus (inc.)

Liberty

David Mohler (inc.)

John Overmier (inc.)

Marion

Thomas Mangas (inc.)

Joshua Michaelis

Douglas Prigge (inc.)

Ronald Schwiebert

Monroe

Karl Klein (inc.)

John Rettig (inc.)

Napoleon

Kyle Borstelman (inc.)

Kevin Sonnenberg (inc.)

Pleasant

Andrew Clady (inc.)

Andrew Hoffman (inc.)

Richfield

Richard Flowers (inc.)

Nicholas Rettig (inc.)

Ridgeville

Carlos Grieser (inc.)

Mark Lange

Washington

John Patrick (inc.)

Julian Westhoven (inc.)

Tax, ballot issues

Four County ADAMhs Board: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Henry County Health Department: a 1.2-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses.

Damascus Township: an additional 1.5-mill, continuing levy for fire and rescue.

Deshler Village: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for maintaining the village swimming pool.

Deshler Village: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for parks and recreation.

Harrison Township: a 2.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and EMS service.

Liberty Township: an additional 0.75-mill, five-year for current expenses.

New Bavaria Village: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Pleasant Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges.

