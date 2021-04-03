NAPOLEON — If you live in Henry County, you may be familiar with a public transit system that is unique for area counties.
That would be the Henry County Transportation Network (HCTN), based at the county government’s Oakwood Plaza office complex on Napoleon’s northside.
The network forms a part of county government functions, and has relied primarily on federal grant funding in recent years. For example, the network received $840,000 for operations in 2020 from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), according to Executive Director Brad Booth.
Any Henry County resident needing a ride somewhere can find it with the network seven days a week, although some services may be limited by vehicle availability.
The main group of riders, however — senior citizens, veterans and Board of Developmental Disabilities clients — can travel at no cost. The HCTN has a contract with the county’s veterans office, senior center and Board of DD for these services.
These groups make up approximately 50-60% of those who utilize the service, according to Booth, with DD clients the largest share at about 30%. The latter is usually transported to their workplaces, he indicated. (Some DD riders are Fulton County residents.)
Riders in these groups may be going to a variety of appointments.
For example, HCTN may take veterans to VA facilities as far away as Ann Arbor, Mich.; Dayton; Fort Wayne; and Toledo, Booth indicated. Or HCTN vehicles may transport Medicaid recipients to cities such as Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo.
A more local connection exists as well when HCTN drivers take Henry Countians to dialysis centers. As Henry County does not have such a facility, this likely will involve taking clients to Defiance or Wauseon.
“We’re in Defiance six days a week for dialysis,” Booth told The Crescent-News during an interview earlier this week. “... We do a lot in Fulton County also.”
Other riders who just need transportation somewhere are normally subject to a fee schedule, although that has been suspended for the past year as federal coronavirus relief funds have picked up the tab.
Normally, riders outside the aforementioned groups who live in Napoleon are charged $2 each way for short trips while Henry County residents traveling throughout the county are charged $8 each way. Those leaving the county are charged $1 per mile, according to Booth, and can theoretically travel a distance, but this depends “upon availability.”
Rides outside the HCTN’s contracted services mentioned above are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For these riders, 48-hour notice should be provided by calling the HCTN and making arrangements although same-day notice could be provided based on vehicle availability, according to the network’s website.
The network had been working on expanding services into other counties before the coronavirus situation emerged. While that effort was interrupted, the goal is to have a regional network eventually in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties, according to Booth.
“We were having meetings prior to COVID ... and once COVID happened everything just kind of fell off for awhile,” he said. “So, those conversations are ongoing. ... That’s the long-term goal to have a four-county regional network.”
The network fleet consists of 14 modified minivans, each outfitted with a wheelchair lift and six passenger buses, according to Booth.
