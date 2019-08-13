Following the Henry County Fair parade Sunday evening, the Tomato Pageant was held at the fairgrounds. The court includes, from left: Tomato King Logen Schwiebert, second runner-up Claire Seedorf (Miss Bartlow Township), Tomato Queen Paige Snyder (Miss Pleasant Township), first runner-up Audrey Wiemken (Miss Freedom Township – also Miss Tomato Pretty) and third runner-up Sarah Kurtz (Miss Monroe Township).

