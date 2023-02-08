NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners were updated Tuesday on the county health department's effort to begin a new monitoring program for home sewage treatment systems later this year.
The county's planning director, Nick Rettig, met with commissioners during their regular Tuesday session along with Jon Lindsay of the county health department.
The operations and maintenance program — aided by funding through the state — seeks to ensure that home sewage treatment systems are functioning properly and upgraded if needing repairs.
Lindsay noted that the health department will begin sending out permit applications to approximately 5,000 property owners in Henry County who have home sewage treatment systems. They will be asked to return these within a month.
According to Lindsay, homeowners must obtain a $100 permit over a five-year cycle for the operation and maintenance of their system. This would only require them to pump the system on an as-needed basis to ensure proper functioning, he indicated, unless equipment repairs are needed.
Lindsay noted that an aging system would still be permitted as long as it is still functioning and not creating a problem.
"... so we've got a lot of old systems out there that go who knows where, but if it's not creating a problem, not creating a public health nuisance, let's leave it alone," he said in surmising the health department's approach.
As for possible repairs to systems with problems, Lindsay said "you want to to try to work toward the repair if at all possible. ... Let's try to repair things. if they work, wonderful. If they don't then we have to move to plan B."
For those systems in need of repair or replacement, the state has been providing funds to Ohio's counties since the program was initiated in 2015. Rettig reported that more than $287,000 in state funds have been spent in Henry County in the past several years for such repairs while total project costs have totaled $354,000.
Another $150,000 is available this year for the county while four projects are out for bid, according to Rettig. While a 50% homeowner share is required for those at 300% of the federal poverty level those at 200% need pay only 15% and those at 100% would pay nothing.
The qualifying income level for a family of 1-4 to pay nothing would be $26,500 or below while the income level for a family of 1-4 needing to pay only 15% would be $53,000 and below.
Persons with eligibility questions or who want to apply for help can contact the Henry County Department of Job and Family Services at 419-592-0946.
Surrounding counties have handled their state-required monitoring program differently, according to Lindsay, while Henry County has been a bit behind other jurisdictions. For example, the Defiance County Health Department has had its permit and monitoring system in place for several years.
The state-required program was initiated in the last decade due to water pollution control concerns for local streams and waterways.
Commissioners approved a related resolution Tuesday applying for a water pollution control loan fund agreement with the state.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments.
• approved a resolution for technical assistance from Maumee Valley Planning Organization for the 2022 community housing impact and preservation lead abatement program (CHIP-LAP).
• passed a resolution approving an administrative services agreement for the tenant-based rental assistance program.
