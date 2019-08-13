Swine show winners at the fair were, front row, from left: Jonah Wenzinger, reserve champion breeding gilt; Kinsey Finter, reserve champion heavyweight pig, champion beginners showmanship, first place outstanding livestock beginning exhibitor; Lauren Giesige, first place junior showmanship, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor; Liam Behnfeldt, reserve grand chamiopn beginner showmanship. Middle row, from left: Tyler McDougle, grand champion market hog bred and fed, second place junior showmanship, second place outstanding junior livestock project, champion March gilt; Zane Behnfeldt, reserve grand champion middleweight. Back row, from left, Abby Carpenter, first place senior showmanship, first place outstanding livestock project; Grace Wenzinger, reserve champion middleweight hog, reserve champion bred and fed; Madison Sonnenberg, fourth place senior showmanship, fifth place lightweight class, fifth place outstanding livestock exhibitor; Cody McDougle, first place outstanding livestock project, intermediate; reserve champion January gilt, third place intermediate showmanship; Peyton Shepard, reserve champion intermediate showmanship; Samantha Graber, second place senior showmanship, second place outstanding livestock exhibitor; Kaelyn Kinnan, grand champion breeding gilt, champion February gilt, second place heavyweight; Kaylen Behnfeldt, reserve champion lightweight; Katy Schnitkey, first place intermediate showmanship; Kennedy Perry, champion heavyweight market hog, third place overall market hog.
Henry County swine winners
