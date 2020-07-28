NAPOLEON — On Monday, Henry County Health Department officials reported the county’s first death due to COVID-19.
According to officials, the county’s first casualty was a male in his 80s. No additional information will be provided in order to protect personal privacy.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this resident,” stated county health commissioner Mark Adams. “This is an unfortunate reminder of how serious COVID-19 can be and why it’s so important to continue following public health guidance to prevent the virus from spreading.”
As of Monday, 90 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Henry County. The majority of cases in Henry County are not related and therefore considered community spread, meaning the virus is circulating throughout our county. Of those cases, 35 individuals are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
Henry County officials reminded residents that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
Officials noted that every resident can greatly limit the spread of COVID-19 by following these actions:
1. Follow the statewide mask mandate. All individuals in Ohio must wear facial coverings in public at all times when: At an indoor location that is not a residence; Outdoors, but unable to maintain six-foot social distance from people who are not household members; Waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, such as a taxi, a car service, or a private car used for ride-sharing.
2. Maintain social distancing of at least six feet. Be respectful of other people and the space around them – indoors or out.
3. Decrease in-person interactions with others outside of your household and limit attending gatherings of any size.
4. Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water — and encourage those around you to do the same.
5. Stay home if you feel ill. If you are concerned it may be COVID, call your health care provider.
Henry County Health Department will continue to release information regarding COVID-19 at www.henrycohd.org and department social media counts.
More information about COVID-19 can be found at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
