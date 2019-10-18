MALINTA — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the truck driver in the two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday at 3:01 p.m. northwest of here.
Todd Rettig, 55, Napoleon, was driving a dump truck owned by Rettig Trucking, LLC, of Napoleon, that collided with a car driven by Danielle Barrientes, 27, of Leipsic.
According to the accident report, Barrientes was southbound on Henry County Road 11 and pulled into the path of Rettig’s truck, which was eastbound on Henry County Road L. The vehicles collided and traveled off the south side of County Road L.
The Barrientes vehicle came to rest on its wheels in the ditch on the south side of the road. The Rettig vehicle, hauling large stones, overturned on its right side before coming to rest in a ditch and cornfield, and spilling its load.
According to the accident report, Henry County Road 11 has a posted stop sign.
Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.
Barrientes was removed from her vehicle by the Malinta-Monroe Towship Fire Department using the “Jaws of Life” device. She was taken from the scene by the Mercy Health LifeFlight helicopter to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo.
A condition update was not available Wednesday or Thursday.
Rettig was transported to Henry County Hospital by Henry County South Joint Ambulance District EMS. According to a hospital representative on Thursday, he was not listed as a patient.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.