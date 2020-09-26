NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners on Thursday held a records commission meeting, as well as met with Penni Bostelman about the possible reopening of the Henry County Senior Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic concerns.
Bostelman noted that some senior centers may open as early as November, while others may wait until spring. She also shared concerned about COVID testing of staff, volunteers and participants, and who would pay for it.
In addition, new senior center truck has arrived and is getting lettering. A second truck is expected to arrive and get sent to Indiana for the hot box installation.
Landscaping around the senior center is on hold due to dry ground and lack of precipitation.
Bostelman shared that senior center cookbooks are available for pre-order at $12. The deadline to order the books is Oct. 15.
In other business, payment was approved for 2020 microsurfacing to American Pavements in the amount of $140,520.
In addition, a CORSA Zoom meeting was held with Ali Redmond and Cameron Caryer for updates.
The next commissioners’ meeting is slated for Tuesday, where they will meet with Gwen Howe-Gebers, Kevin Garringer, Michael Cavanaugh and Tracy Busch concerning Cares Act reimbursement, as well as hear a Job and Family Services update.
