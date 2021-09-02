NAPOLEON — Henry County Republicans are undertaking a search for a new county auditor.
The incumbent, Kevin Garringer — county auditor since January 2011 when he began the first of three elected terms — was chosen as Napoleon’s next finance director in August, and is expected to begin his new job on Sept. 13.
That leaves the Henry County Republican Party Central Committee with the task of finding a replacement to fill the remainder of Garringer’s four-year term, which will expire at the end of next year. (An election for the auditor’s new four-year term beginning in January 2023 will take place in November 2022.)
Persons interested in filling Garringer’s unexpired term should send a cover letter and resumé via regular mail to the central committee’s secretary, Phil Parsons, at 10631 County Road M, Napoleon, OH 43545, or via email to mparsons@centurylink.net before 5 p.m. on Sept. 22.
Applicants are asked to attend a central committee scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 in the Henry County commissioners office meeting room, 1855 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon. Candidates will be interviewed for the position at this meeting.
According to Parsons, the committee will meet in executive session after interviewing the candidates and make its decision thereafter.
He told The Crescent-News Wednesday that several candidates have expressed interest.
“I know there are three or four people interested,” Parsons said. “They haven’t formally applied yet.”
Additional questions about the application process can be answered by contacting Henry County Republican Party Chairman Steve Kryder at 419-748-8238.
Garringer was chosen by a Napoleon City Council committee from among 12 candidates last month. Council approved a motion selecting him as the city’s finance director during its Aug. 16 meeting.
He will replace Kelly O’Boyle, who left the city government on July 16 to become the City of Rossford’s finance director.
