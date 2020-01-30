Scholarships:
Henry County Township Association will award two $500 scholarships. To be eligible, students must reside in Henry County and plan to attend a two- or four-year Ohio college in the fall. Students must demonstrate outstanding citizenship through service and participation in community activities.
For a scholarship application, email Anne Taylor at amt2175@outlook.com or call 419-264-2175.
Finished applications can be emailed to Taylor or sent to her at J232 County Road 14, Napoleon 43545. The due date is April 1.
