Scholarship recipients:

Winners of the Henry County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship were named this week. They are: Rylie Schuller, Holgate, The Ohio State University, biology/pre-med; Bailey Johnson, Liberty Center, Otterbein University or Capital University, nursing to pursue career as nurse anesthetist; Samantha Wulff, Napoleon, Mount Vernon Nazarene University, biology/pre-med; and Karly Weber, Patrick Henry, Eastern Michigan University, occupational therapy.

