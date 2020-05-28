• Henry County
Scholarship recipients:
Winners of the Henry County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship were named this week. They are: Rylie Schuller, Holgate, The Ohio State University, biology/pre-med; Bailey Johnson, Liberty Center, Otterbein University or Capital University, nursing to pursue career as nurse anesthetist; Samantha Wulff, Napoleon, Mount Vernon Nazarene University, biology/pre-med; and Karly Weber, Patrick Henry, Eastern Michigan University, occupational therapy.
