NAPOLEON — Henry County Safe Communities Coalition, funded through a grant provided by the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office, met Thursday to discuss Henry County traffic fatalities occurring between July 1-Sept. 30.
The coalition reviewed two fatal crashes that resulted in three deaths. During the review, coalition members looked at potential causes of the crash and other details. At that time, the coalition learned the Ohio Department of Transportation will be re-evaluating the intersection of Ohio routes 281 and 108 due to one of the fatal crashes. No additional safety measures were identified for the other crash.
Henry County Safe Communities continues to remind drivers to be safe on the road by following these tips:
• Buckle Up. Every trip, every time. Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash.
• If you feel different, you drive different. It’s never okay to drive drunk, buzzed or high. Designate a sober driver to get home safely.
• One text or call could wreck it all. Trying to focus on two things while you’re driving means you’re not focused on driving. Set down the phone and put away other distractions.
Henry County Safe Communities is open to all community members. Those interested in being a part of the coalition to assist in designing and promoting traffic safety initiatives, contact Tante Lovins, Henry County Health Department health educator, at 419-599-5545.
