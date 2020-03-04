COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine plans to sign a bill here this afternoon in the Ohio Statehouse making several name designations in Henry County.
They include the “RDML Alene Duerk Highway” (Ohio 108), the “LTC Kevin Sonnenberg Memorial Highway (a portion of Ohio 65) and the “Damascus Bridge,” which crosses the Maumee River on Ohio 109 south of Liberty Center.
Henry County’s state representative in Columbus — Jim Hoops of Napoleon — had introduced three separate bills in the Ohio House last year, one for each designation. However, these were combined into a single state bill covering not only the Henry County designations, but others throughout Ohio, he said.
“It’s pretty neat when you see these signs that say ‘Admiral Duerk,’ and you hope when a family goes by that kids are going to get on their phones and computer and (ask), ‘what did she do,’ or ‘what was significant about her?’” said Hoops, stating that he hopes the same questions will be asked about Sonnenberg.
Duerk, the first woman to be named a rear admiral in the U.S. Navy, was born in Defiance and graduated from Holgate High School in 1938. She died on July 21, 2018, at the age of 98.
Hoops testified in the House in May 2019 that naming Ohio 108 in her honor “would be a wonderful testament to her life and the many lives she touched during her service.”
Sonnenberg of the McClure area was a U.S. Air National Guard pilot, serving in Qatar, Kuwait and Turkey before his F-16 fighter plane crashed in Iraq on June 15, 2007. He was killed in the crash.
Hoops described him in House testimony last year as “a truly great man who loved his country, his family and God.”
The “Damascus Bridge” designation recognizes what locals have called the Maumee River crossing near Liberty Center for years.
The first bridge was built there in 1909 before being renovated in 1976, according to Hoops. A new bridge — relocated slightly to the west — was built there in 2017, and will receive its official name with today’s bill signing.
Hoops credited Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon — who headed Senate transportation committee meetings on the topic — for his help in moving the legislation along.
“He did a great job of getting it through because he recognized the importance of road and bridge naming in Henry County,” the representative said.
Hoops indicated that the families involved in the road designations will be represented at today’s signing ceremony.
