For the second straight year, Henry County's annual ribfest in June has been canceled amidst coronavirus concerns.
The Henry County Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event in downtown Napoleon, announced its decision Thursday.
Meanwhile, an even larger ribfest — scheduled in late September in Defiance — is still on for now as is the city's annual downtown Lilac Festival (see below).
Henry County Chamber Executive Director Joel Miller told The Crescent-News Thursday that with "so much up in the air" continued planning for the ribfest was difficult.
"We waited until the point where we had to make a decision one way or the other," he said.
One problem, he noted, was the small area — two blocks on Perry Street and two blocks on Washington Street — where the event would be held. Miller said "we have a small area on the street" where people are shoehorned together.
"It was an incredibly tough decision, but one we had to make," he stated in a press release issued by the Chamber Thursday morning. "... Our committee thought long and hard about this and looked over all the information we were able to gather from many different sources."
But he stated that "we know we'll be back and be excited to get everyone together in 2022!" And he added that "I'm still very hopeful all the other organizations" that are looking to hold events this year will be able to do so.
While Napoleon has made a decision, organizers of Defiance's ribfest — the Defiance Development Visitors Bureau (DDVB) — has some time to think about holding its annual event, scheduled for Sept. 25. But as of today, it's still on, according to DDVB Executive Director Kirstie Mack.
"We haven't delved super deep into," she said Thursday. "There's so many moving parts."
She said "we have it on every list to have the event. The event might look different; we're not sure how different and what that might be by the end of September."
Mack said "the goal" is to hold a ribfest that is closer to "normalcy," but one that follows "all the appropriate guidelines."
She explained that more serious planning usually occurs within six months of the event, or in late March.
"The way we have the event set up we are prepared if some of those things can't happen," she said.
DDVB is continuing with plans to hold the annual Lilac Festival on May 8 in downtown Defiance.
"It will be happening," said Mack. "It will look slightly different. The mask mandate will be expected, social distancing will still be expected."
