• Henry County
Relay kickoff:
Relay for Life of Henry County will have its kick-off party from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Napoleon Moose Lodge, 1381 Oakwood Ave. The event is open to the public and is family-friendly. All Henry County residents are welcome to come out for food, games, door prizes and more. There also will be information on the 2020 Henry County Relay event.
For more information, call 419-308-3567 or 419-966-8154.
