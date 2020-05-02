• Henry County
Recorder's report:
Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, shared her April report, which included processing 60 deeds, 11 miscellaneous instruments, six certificates of transfer and one miscellaneous transfer. There were two easements/right of ways and one land contract, totaling $83,250.
Mortgages totaled 114, amounting to $40,733,796, as well as 29 miscellaneous mortgages.
The total mortgages released came to 109, amounting to $1,333,698,087.
Fees collected for April came to $21,519, compared to $16,415 in 2019.
