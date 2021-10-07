• Henry County

September activity:

Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released the activity report for September. Processed were 99 deeds, 13 certificates of transfer, 14 miscellaneous transfers, 0 sheriff's deed, six powers of attorney and 29 miscellaneous instruments.

Processed were 110 mortgages totaling $14,672,742.93. Mortgages released total 103, at $12,509,128.60.

Fees collected for September were $23,587.11, compared to $23,884.85 in September 2020.

