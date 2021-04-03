• Henry County

March activity:

Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released activity for March. Processed were 97 deeds, six certificates of transfer, nine miscellaneous transfers, two sheriff's deeds, seven powers of attorney and 28 miscellaneous instruments.

Processed were 137 mortgages totaling $26,517,016.96. Mortgages released total 181, at $21,271,861.35.

Fees collected for March were $30,495.37, compared to $19,692.35 in March 2020.

