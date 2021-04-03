• Henry County
March activity:
Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released activity for March. Processed were 97 deeds, six certificates of transfer, nine miscellaneous transfers, two sheriff's deeds, seven powers of attorney and 28 miscellaneous instruments.
Processed were 137 mortgages totaling $26,517,016.96. Mortgages released total 181, at $21,271,861.35.
Fees collected for March were $30,495.37, compared to $19,692.35 in March 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.