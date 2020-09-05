• Henry County

August activity:

Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released activity for August. Processed were 103 deeds, two certificates of transfer, 16 miscellaneous transfers, one land contract, one sheriff's deeds, four powers of attorney and 38 miscellaneous instruments.

Processed were 133 mortgages totaling $19,738,276. Mortgages released total 126, at $20,593,687.

Fees collected for August were $27,730, compared to $21,691 in August 2019.

