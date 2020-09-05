• Henry County
August activity:
Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released activity for August. Processed were 103 deeds, two certificates of transfer, 16 miscellaneous transfers, one land contract, one sheriff's deeds, four powers of attorney and 38 miscellaneous instruments.
Processed were 133 mortgages totaling $19,738,276. Mortgages released total 126, at $20,593,687.
Fees collected for August were $27,730, compared to $21,691 in August 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.