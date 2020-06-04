• Henry County

Recorder's report:

Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released her May report, which included processing 86 deeds, 17 miscellaneous instruments and 11 certificates of transfer. There were two easements/right of ways, one lease and two land contracts, totaling $663,237.

Mortgages totaled 138, amounting to $19,944,964, as well as 20 miscellaneous mortgages.

The total mortgages released came to 103, amounting to $11,861,331, with three miscellaneous mortgages released.

Fees collected for May came to $25,983, compared to $19,961 in 2019.

