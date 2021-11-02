• Henry County

October activity:

Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released the activity report for October. Processed were 93 deeds, three certificates of transfer, 11 miscellaneous transfers, zero sheriff's deed, 13 powers of attorney and 43 miscellaneous instruments.

Processed were 125 mortgages totaling $109,545,881.76. Mortgages released total 117, at $15,097,202.22.

Fees collected for October were $28,940.80, compared to $27,181.45 in October 2020.

