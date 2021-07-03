• Henry County

June activity:

Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released activity for June. Processed were 113 deeds, nine certificates of transfer, 12 miscellaneous transfers, 0 sheriff's deeds, eight powers of attorney and 30 miscellaneous instruments.

Processed were 133 mortgages totaling $53,946,794.08. Mortgages released total 128, at $16,610,6266.39.

Fees collected for June were $30,624.96, compared to $28,835.55 in June 2020.

