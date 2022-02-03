• Henry County
January activity:
Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released the activity report for January. Processed were 112 deeds, five certificates of transfer, eight miscellaneous transfers, one sheriff's deed, three powers of attorney and 40 miscellaneous instruments.
Processed were 108 mortgages totaling $18,748,709.30. Mortgages released total 74, at $10,393,725.
Fees collected for January were $23,426.29, compared to $365.26 in January 2021.
