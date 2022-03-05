• Henry County

February activity:

Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released the activity report for February. Processed were 67 deeds, three certificates of transfer, 10 miscellaneous transfers, zero sheriff's deed, three powers of attorney and 31 miscellaneous instruments.

Processed were 698 mortgages totaling $20,033, 934.01. Mortgages released total 108, at $28,182,653.25.

Fees collected for February were $19,957.60, compared to $25,437.58 in February 2021.

