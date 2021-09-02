• Henry County

August activity:

Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released the activity report for August. Processed were 89 deeds, four certificates of transfer, seven miscellaneous transfers, one sheriff's deed, nine powers of attorney and 33 miscellaneous instruments.

Processed were 104 mortgages totaling $40,927,617.68. Mortgages released total 126, at $12,324,829.92.

Fees collected for August were $25,169.69, compared to $27,739.45 in August 2020.

