• Henry County

November activity:

Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released activity for November. Processed were 94 deeds, 3 certificates of transfer, 12 miscellaneous transfers, one sheriff's deed, three powers of attorney and 34 miscellaneous instruments.

Processed were 129 mortgages totaling $26,506,302.86. Mortgages released total 106, at $23,625,525.67.

Fees collected for November were $27,308, compared to $19,370 in November 2019.

