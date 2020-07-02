• Henry County
June activity:
Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released activity for June. Processed were 104 deeds, 5 certificates of transfer, 15 miscellaneous transfers, 3 easements, two powers of attorney and 41 miscellaneous instruments.
Processed were 124 mortgages totaling $121,710,073. Mortgages released total 160, at $18,441,002.
Fees collected for June were $28,835, compared to $18,603.
