• Henry County
January activity:
Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released activity for December. Processed were 88 deeds, five certificates of transfer, four miscellaneous transfers, one sheriff's deed, eight powers of attorney and 29 miscellaneous instruments.
Processed were 91 mortgages totaling $36,819,364.10. Mortgages released total 139, at $40,340,374.74.
Fees collected for December were $23,791.55, compared to $19,527.55 in January 2020.
