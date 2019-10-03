NAPOLEON — Henry County Recorder Brandi Baden has released the office’s September report.
Total fees collected during the month were $18,179.60, an increase of $3,389.40 over fees collected last September.
Last month, the office processed 98 deeds, two certificates of transfer and seven miscellaneous transfers. The office also processed 10 easements and right-of-ways, four leases and two land contracts, amounting to $99,000.
Also processed were: one power of attorney, 32 miscellaneous instruments and four veterans’ separation papers. Five veteran ID cards were issued last month.
Seventy-six mortgages, totaling $38,769,820.54, were processed, and 78 mortgages, totaling $7,456,603.24, were released. The office also processed 11 miscellaneous mortgages, and released two.
Delinquent liens on the books include: federal tax liens, 3; Ohio Department of Job and Family Services liens, 1; mechanics lien releases, 1; miscellaneous liens, 2; miscellaneous lien releases, 1.
