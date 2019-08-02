NAPOLEON — Henry County Recorder Brandi Baden has released the office’s July report.
Total fees collected during the month were $21,627.85, an increase of $1,548.73 over fees collected last July.
Last month, the office processed 99 deeds, four certificates of transfer and 10 miscellaneous transfers, as well as two sheriff’s deeds, all amounting to $111,000.
The office also processed 22 easements/right-of-ways.
Also processed were: three powers of attorney, 24 miscellaneous instruments and four veterans’ separation papers. Eleven veteran ID cards were issued last month.
One hundred four mortgages, totaling $55,244,489.75, were processed, and 96 mortgages, totaling $9,021,150.49, were released. The office also processed 15 miscellaneous mortgages, and released seven.
Delinquent liens on the books include: federal tax liens, 3; Ohio Department of Job and Family Services liens, 1; and workers’ compensation liens, 1; miscellaneous liens, 3.
