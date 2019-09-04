NAPOLEON — Henry County Recorder Brandi Baden has released the office’s August report.

Total fees collected during the month were $21,691.15, an increase of $1,546.82 over fees collected last August.

Last month, the office processed 113 deeds, two certificates of transfer and 10 miscellaneous transfers. The office also processed four easements and right-of-ways, one lease and two land contracts, amounting to $143,000.

Also processed were: three powers of attorney, 29 miscellaneous instruments and two veterans’ separation papers. Five veteran ID cards were issued last month.

One hundred fourteen mortgages, totaling $13,511,560.30, were processed, and 101 mortgages, totaling $11,436,544.73, were released. The office also processed 12 miscellaneous mortgages, and released eight.

Delinquent liens on the books include: federal tax liens, 1; Ohio Department of Job and Family Services liens, 3; workers’ compensation liens, 3; mechanics liens, 1; and miscellaneous liens, 3.

Load comments