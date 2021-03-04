• Henry County

February activity:

Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released activity for February. Processed were 93 deeds, two certificates of transfer, 15 miscellaneous transfers, four powers of attorney and 34 miscellaneous instruments.

Processed were 96 mortgages totaling $30,398,969.99. Mortgages released total 139, at $38,731,707.16.

Fees collected for February were $25,437.58, compared to $17,130 in February 2020.

