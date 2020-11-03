• Henry County

October activity:

Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released activity for October. Processed were 120 deeds, 5 certificates of transfer, 12 miscellaneous transfers, one sheriff's deed, four powers of attorney and 33 miscellaneous instruments.

Processed were 129 mortgages totaling $25,427,753. Mortgages released total 109, at $15,961,387.

Fees collected for October were $27,181, compared to $24,261 in October 2019.

