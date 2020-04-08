• Henry County
March report:
Henry County Recorder Brandi Baden released her March report.
Included were: 70 deeds, 2 certificates of transfers, 15 miscellaneous transfers, 1 sheriff's deed, 1 easement, 2 leases and 3 land contracts.
Issued were: 4 powers of attorney, 34 miscellaneous instruments; 1 veteran's separation paper and 1 veteran ID card.
Eighty-one mortgages were handled totaling $38,219,957; as well as four miscellaneous mortgages.
Total fees collected were $19,692.35, compared to $15,419.55 in March 2019, an increase of $4,272.
