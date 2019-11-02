NAPOLEON — Henry County Recorder Brandi Baden has released the office’s October figures.
These include: deeds, 114; certificates of transfer, 3; miscellaneous transfers, 8; sheriff deeds, 2, (totaling $134,240); easements and rights of way, 11; leases, 3; land contracts, 1 (totaling $134,000); powers of attorney, 3; miscellaneous instruments, 41; veteran’s separation papers, 5; veteran ID cards issued, 6; mortgages, 104, (totaling $12,322,791.43); miscellaneous mortgages, 20; mortgages released, 76, (totaling $8,286,175.06, miscellaneous mortgages released, 6; financing statements, 2; and financing statement terminations, 1.
The list of delinquent liens include: federal tax liens released, 1; Ohio Department of Job & Family Service liens, 1; workers’ compensation liens, 1; and miscellaneous liens, 1.
Total fees collected in October 2019 were $24,261.80, as compared to $20,586.37 in October 2018.
