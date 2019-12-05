NAPOLEON — Henry County Recorder Brandi Baden has released the office’s November report.
Total fees collected during the month were $19,370.60, an increase of $6,978.65 over fees collected last November.
Last month, the office processed 89 deeds, four certificates of transfer and eight miscellaneous transfers. The office also processed two easements and right-of-ways and one land contract, amounting to $35,000.
Also processed were: two powers of attorney, 28 miscellaneous instruments and six veterans’ separation papers. Eight veteran ID cards were issued last month.
Eighty-nine mortgages, totaling $19,775,457.68, were processed, and 92 mortgages, totaling $14,781,247.45, were released. The office also processed 12 miscellaneous mortgages, and released seven.
Delinquent liens on the books include two federal tax liens, two workers’ compensation liens and one miscellaneous lien.
