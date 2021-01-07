• Henry County

December activity:

Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released activity for December. Processed were 122 deeds, three certificates of transfer, 18 miscellaneous transfers, one sheriff's deed, 10 powers of attorney and 34 miscellaneous instruments.

Processed were 122 mortgages totaling $79,041,290.72. Mortgages released total 138, at $15,306,717.87.

Fees collected for December were $27,923.10, compared to $20,239.45 in December 2019.

