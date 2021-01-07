• Henry County
December activity:
Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released activity for December. Processed were 122 deeds, three certificates of transfer, 18 miscellaneous transfers, one sheriff's deed, 10 powers of attorney and 34 miscellaneous instruments.
Processed were 122 mortgages totaling $79,041,290.72. Mortgages released total 138, at $15,306,717.87.
Fees collected for December were $27,923.10, compared to $20,239.45 in December 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.