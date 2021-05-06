• Henry County
April activity:
Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released activity for April. Processed were 130 deeds, two certificates of transfer, 14 miscellaneous transfers, two sheriff's deeds, four powers of attorney and 46 miscellaneous instruments.
Processed were 115 mortgages totaling $16,929,696.56. Mortgages released total 200, at $29,379,893.66.
Fees collected for April were $31,723.15, compared to $21,519.10 in April 2020.
