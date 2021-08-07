• Henry County

July activity:

Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released the activity report for July. Processed were 98 deeds, four certificates of transfer, 18 miscellaneous transfers, 0 sheriff's deeds, seven powers of attorney and 35 miscellaneous instruments.

Processed were 103 mortgages totaling $17,890,237.98. Mortgages released total 132, at $18,163,078.29.

Fees collected for July were $24,746.68, compared to $29,295.95 in July 2020.

