NAPOLEON — Henry County Recorder Brandi Baden has released the office’s December report.
Total fees collected during the month were $20,239.45, an increase of $1,918.08 over fees collected last December.
Last month, the office processed 74 deeds, two sheriff’s deeds and two miscellaneous transfers. The office also processed seven easements and right-of-ways, four leases and one land contract, amounting to $189,900.
Also processed were: three powers of attorney, 17 miscellaneous instruments and six veterans’ separation papers. Seven veteran ID cards were issued last month.
Eighty mortgages totaling $28,022,771.54 were processed, and 97 mortgages totaling $9,349,996.49, were released. The office also processed 22 miscellaneous mortgages, and released six.
Delinquent liens on the books include one workers’ compensation lien, one miscellaneous lien and one miscellaneous lien release.
