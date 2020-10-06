NAPOLEON — Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released activity for September. Processed were 87 deeds, six certificates of transfer, seven miscellaneous transfers, one sheriff’s deeds, two powers of attorney and 23 miscellaneous instruments.

Processed were 118 mortgages totaling $15,697,936. Mortgages released total 117, at $16,440,672.

Fees collected for August were $23,884, compared to $18,179 in August 2019.

