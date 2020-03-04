NAPOLEON — Henry County Recorder Brandi Baden has released the February activity at her office.

Total fees collected in February were $19,130, an increase of $2,364.30 over fees collected last February.

Last month, the office processed 64 deeds, four certificates of transfer and eight miscellaneous transfers. The office also processed two sheriff deeds, four easements/right of ways and two land contracts, amounting to $65,000.

Also processed were six powers of attorney, 25 miscellaneous instruments, six veterans’ separation papers and seven veteran ID cards.

Sixty-five mortgages totaling $9,002,929.71 were processed, and 84 mortgages totaling $6,941,907.44 were released. The office also processed 15 miscellaneous mortgages and released five.

Delinquent liens on the books included two federal tax liens and one workers’ compensation liens

Load comments