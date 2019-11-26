•Henry County
Quiz bowl:
The 25th annual Henry County Quiz Bowl Tournament was held last week at Liberty Center High School, hosted by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center. Participating teams were Holgate, Liberty Center, Napoleon and Patrick Henry. Winning in double overtime by a score of 29-28, Patrick Henry beat out Napoleon.
