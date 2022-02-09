NAPOLEON — New exterior LED lighting at the Henry County Courthouse here may help observe special days in the future.
County commissioners discussed the matter during their meeting Tuesday morning.
The plan is to use the lights on the courthouse tower to commemorate holidays and other special days or weeks. These will light up with colors related to the particular observation.
For example, green lights have been employed this week to recognize Henry County 4-H Week.
Commissioners determined a number of holidays and days that will be mentioned in a related resolution setting forth the guidelines for the observations.
The holidays mentioned include: Martin Luther King Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Additionally, commissioners will observe Breast Cancer Awareness; Relay for Life; Henry County 4-H Week; and Child Abuse Prevention.
Another possibility discussed Tuesday was the observation of state championships among the county's four high schools, although this may be confined to teams. Commissioners did not make a final determination on this possibility Tuesday.
Commissioners will consider passage of a related resolution at their next meeting this week (Thursday).
Following passage, changes to the above list could be made by another commissioners' resolution only.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution appointing Diana Wachtman, Henry County treasurer; William Morey of Henry County Bank; and Don L. Parsons, Deshler's community development coordinator, to the county's tax incentive review council.
• approved a resolution allowing an agreement with Mannik & Smith Group, Maumee, to provide "general consulting and hydrogeological services" for the county landfill. The cost is not to exceed $62,730.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.