NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners received a brief overview of road and bridge projects scheduled this year by the county engineer's office during their Tuesday meeting.
Commissioners also discussed the possibility of future interior courthouse improvements (see related story).
Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm not only provided commissioners with a recap of 2020 projects, but previewed those planned this year.
He noted that two roads will be widened and resurfaced through a 50/50 funding split with the Ohio Public Works Commission — Road 19, between roads B and C (to 16 feet), and Road U, between Road 8 and Ohio 109 (to 18 feet).
Other 2021 resurfacing projects scheduled this year:
• Road 14, between Ohio 281 and Road M.
• Road 16C, between Road 17 and Holgate.
• Road 17, between roads B and 16C.
• Road 16A, between roads Y and 16C.
• Road H, between roads 19 and 18.
• Road 7, between Road M and U.S. 6.
This involves 14.25 miles of roadway and is expected to cost $1.4 million, according to Schumm.
He credited Ohio's gas tax increase in 2019 for making more resurfacing work possible recently.
"Thanks to an increase in state gas tax funding, the county was able to increase the number of miles paved," he wrote in his report. "This additional revenue helped offset the loss of gas tax revenue due to the decrease in miles traveled (by the public) in 2020."
An additional 26 miles of road are slated this year to receive a chip/seal treatment in which crushed stone is placed stop asphalt liquid to extend pavement life. The estimated cost for that work is $285,000, according to Schumm.
And approximately 11 miles of County Road 424 will be crack-sealed for the same purpose for about $50,000. And a number of bridges/culverts are scheduled to be replaced as well.
This will include seven structures, including four bridges, undertaken by county crews at a cost of approximately $630,000.
The locations are Road 16 in Napoleon Township, between roads P and P1; Road F2 in Bartlow Township, between roads 5 and 6; Road 11 in Monroe Township, between roads L and M; and Road J, between roads 15 and 16.
But the biggest bridge project planned this year — on Road T in Liberty Township, between roads 9 and 10 — has an estimated price tag of $400,000. This one will be contracted out.
Last year, Henry County resurfaced 11 miles of road, widened 1.5 miles and used a process known as "microsurfacing" to seal six more miles, according to Schumm. Meanwhile, four bridges and two large culverts were replaced last year by the county.
His office received revenue of $6,518,427 in 2020, while expenditures totaled $5,338,599.
Schumm's report also included an appraisal of the condition of Henry County's 295 bridges, which his office inspects annually.
He reported that 144 (49%) are in "good" shape, while 142 (48%) are in "fair" shape and five (2%) are listed in "poor" condition. Four are closed and are in "critical" shape.
