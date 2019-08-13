• Henry County
Parade winners:
Following a Henry County Tomato Festival Parade, winners were announced. In the youth division, the Henry County Sharpshooters 4H Club won first place and best of show. In the organizational division, the Napoleon Lions Club won first place, while Turkeyfoot Trotters Square Dance Club placed second.
In the religious division, Zion Lutheran Church of Ridgeville Corners took first place, St. Paul Lutheran Church and School of Napoleon took second place, while First Baptist Church in Napoleon placed third.
In the commercial division, Pixidust Parties took first place.
