NAPOLEON — A new part-time position is being proposed for the Henry County Transportation Network (HCTN) here.
Stephanie Honeck, the network's finance director, met with Henry County commissioners during their Thursday meeting and put forth the idea during an operational update.
Much of the HCTN's operations are funded with federal tax dollars through the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Honeck proposed a part-time financial assistant position with 20-25 hours per week that eventually might become full-time. The change, she said, would allow her to do "some more administrative type duties."
Noting that she is the network liaison with ODOT, Honeck added that "in all of the meetings that I've had with ODOT, and then the trainings that I've been to with them, there are a lot of things that we need to elevate our game to be more compliant with what we need to do with ODOT, and that takes somebody that is going to dedicate that time to that ... .
"I perceive this as we continue to grow and build and do more here with transportation that this position may eventually build into a full-time position, but at this time I think 20-25 hours would free me up from a lot of time-consuming day-to-day operations that someone else could do ... and then I could really work on our policies and procedures and our compliance ... ."
Honeck noted the HCTN's plan to become more visible within the community. For example, the network will have a presence in the Henry County Christmas Parade today in Napoleon, she said, and participated in the county senior center's trunk or treat event.
"I think it's very important that we become a bigger presence in the community as far as doing some outreach and some things," Honeck said. "... And I think that those types of things are things you're going to start to see more of Henry County Transportation doing. ... There are a lot of people that don't know we are true public transportation at this pointy."
On another front, she indicated the network's desire to move on from a transportation-related billing issue concerning HOPE Services.
"It's in our hands," assured Commissioner Glenn Miller. "... The situation will be taken care of."
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution making 2022 county budget adjustments.
• met in executive session to discuss compensation of personnel, but took no action.
• approved a resolution allowing a sublease agreement between the Ohio Department of Youth Services and the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training and Rehabilitation Center.
