BOWLING GREEN — A Henry County man has been sentenced here in Wood County Common Pleas Court to a minimum of 25 years imprisonment for a traffic crash on I-75 in April that killed two people and injured others.
BOWLING GREEN — A Henry County man has been sentenced here in Wood County Common Pleas Court to a minimum of 25 years imprisonment for a traffic crash on I-75 in April that killed two people and injured others.
Nicholas Luderman, 25, whose last last address was Hamler, was given a prison term of 25 to 29 years on charges of two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, each a third-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; four counts of vehicular assault, each a fourth-degree felony; failure to stop after an accident, a fourth-degree felony; failure to stop after an accident involving the property of others, a first-degree misdemeanor; and OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor.
The longest sentences were imposed on the two aggravated vehicular homicide charges — eight to 12 years on each.
He was given credit for 16 days served in jail while his charges were pending, fined $850 and given a lifetime operator's license suspension.
The charges allege that on April 3 while driving under the influence, Luderman caused the traffic deaths of Andrew Jones, 19, Findlay; and Kassidi Krzykwa, 23, Kalamazoo, Mich., during a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 just before 10 p.m. near the small Wood County town of Cygnet, north of Bowling Green.
Two other persons in Krzykwa’s vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken from the scene by air ambulance while at least five others were less seriously injured.
Luderman was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on I-75 when he rear-ended a 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup driven by Jones, which traveled across the road median and struck "at least two" northbound vehicles, according to a press release issued shortly after the crash by the Highway Patrol's Bowling Green post.
In all, six vehicles were said to be involved with two Jones' pickup and a Jeep driven by Krzykwa "engulfed in flames," according to the Patrol which handled the crash report and investigation.
Luderman, who pleaded guilty to the above charges in August, was represented by attorney Aaron Schwartz of Strongsville (near Cleveland).
An attempt to contact Schwartz for information and comment Wednesday was unsuccessful.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.